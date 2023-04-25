NewsVideos
Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen is hiding in Prayagraj

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen is suspected to be hiding in Prayagraj, UP. This thing has been revealed in the interrogation of the close ones.

Taal Thok Ke: Shivam Tyagi's sharp attack on SP
9:13
Taal Thok Ke: Shivam Tyagi's sharp attack on SP
Taal Thok Ke: Atiq was a mafia that's why SP made him MLA and MP?
9:33
Taal Thok Ke: Atiq was a mafia that's why SP made him MLA and MP?
UP police raid in 'Hatuwa' of Prayagraj
5:25
UP police raid in 'Hatuwa' of Prayagraj
CM Nitish Kumar surrounded by the release of Bahubali leader 'Anand Mohan'
7:25
CM Nitish Kumar surrounded by the release of Bahubali leader 'Anand Mohan'
Atiq's son 'Asad' wanted to become a gangster
8:41
Atiq's son 'Asad' wanted to become a gangster

