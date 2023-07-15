trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635965
Atishi accuses Haryana govt of releasing water only to Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on July 15 accused the Haryana government of deliberately releasing water from Hathinikund Barrage to Delhi.
