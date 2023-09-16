trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663131
Attack on terrorists with rocket launcher, martyrdom of martyrs will be accounted for!

|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Anantnag Encounter Update Live News: Indian Army is conducting search operation in Anantnag for the last 4 days. There has also been news of the Army attacking terrorists with Rocket Launcher
