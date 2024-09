videoDetails

Attempt to derail train made in Punjab's Bathinda

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

After UP, an attempt has been made to derail the train in Bathinda, Punjab also. There has been a conspiracy on the Bathinda-Delhi route. 9 iron rods have been recovered from the railway track. Police have also registered a case against unknown people in this matter.