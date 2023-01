videoDetails

Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal electric makes India debut, deliveries to start during Diwali

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

BYD India showcases the upcoming BYD Seal electric sedan in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The upcoming BYD Seal electric sedan will join the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV later this year in the company’s EV-only portfolio