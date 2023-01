videoDetails

Auto Expo 2023: Kia India unveils EV9 concept electric SUV, new-gen Carnival

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Kia India has showcased the EV9 concept electric SUV and the new-generation Carnival at the Auto Expo 2023. The company also announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crores in India for EV-related developments.