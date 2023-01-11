videoDetails

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX Electric SUV Concept Walkaround | Grand Vitara EV in Making?

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:37 PM IST

A mid-size electric SUV is what Maruti Suzuki could be launching soon in the Indian market. The unveiling of the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV concept today reinforces this thought in our minds. The SUV is as big as the Grand Vitara with a length of around 4.2 metres and a wheelbase of 2.8 metres. The eVX uses a 60 kWh battery pack, and it is claimed to boast a range of over 500 kilometres on a full charge in its production-spec avatar. The design of this concept SUVs is amazing with crisp details all around.