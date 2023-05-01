videoDetails

Auto Talk: In Conversation With Rajeev Chaba, MD, MG Motor India On Comet EV Launch

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

MG Motor India has recently launched the Comet EV in India at a starting price of Rs 7.98 Lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The MG Comet EV is India's smallest and most affordable Electric Car and with a range of 230 Km, aims to become a household city car. We recently got in touch with Rajeev Chaba, Managing Director, MG Motor India to understand about the Comet EV and about Electric Vehicles in India.