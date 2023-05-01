NewsVideos
videoDetails

Auto Talk: In Conversation With Rajeev Chaba, MD, MG Motor India On Comet EV Launch

|Updated: May 01, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
MG Motor India has recently launched the Comet EV in India at a starting price of Rs 7.98 Lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The MG Comet EV is India's smallest and most affordable Electric Car and with a range of 230 Km, aims to become a household city car. We recently got in touch with Rajeev Chaba, Managing Director, MG Motor India to understand about the Comet EV and about Electric Vehicles in India.

All Videos

Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can It Outshine The Splendid Splendor? | Zee News English
Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can It Outshine The Splendid Splendor? | Zee News English
Wrestler Protest: Brij Bhushan's 'Congress bet' against wrestlers! , Deepender Singh Hooda | congress
1:18
Wrestler Protest: Brij Bhushan's 'Congress bet' against wrestlers! , Deepender Singh Hooda | congress
Terrible tornado hit Florida, see VIDEO
12:35
Terrible tornado hit Florida, see VIDEO
Search operation intensified regarding Guddu Muslim
6:55
Search operation intensified regarding Guddu Muslim
BJP national president JP Nadda releases party's manifesto for Karnataka elections in Bengaluru
BJP national president JP Nadda releases party's manifesto for Karnataka elections in Bengaluru

Trending Videos

Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can It Outshine The Splendid Splendor? | Zee News English
1:18
Wrestler Protest: Brij Bhushan's 'Congress bet' against wrestlers! , Deepender Singh Hooda | congress
12:35
Terrible tornado hit Florida, see VIDEO
6:55
Search operation intensified regarding Guddu Muslim
BJP national president JP Nadda releases party's manifesto for Karnataka elections in Bengaluru