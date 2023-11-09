trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686103
Ayodhya Cabinet Meeting: Security increased for Yogi Cabinet meeting

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Ayodhya Cabinet Meeting: Before the cabinet meeting, CM Yogi offered prayers at Hanumanadhi..Ayodhya Yogi cabinet meeting is going on..Security has been increased in the city regarding the meeting. Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath had reached Ayodhya. This cabinet meeting is being held in Ramkatha Museum. CM Yogi can take many big decisions in this meeting.
