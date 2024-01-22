trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712401
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Actor Gajendra Chauhan's statement on Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
After 500 years of penance, history is going to change today. Today Shri Ramlala is going to sit in his new temple. On this occasion, actor Gajendra Chauhan has given a big statement on Zee News.

Rahul Gandhi Loses His Cool Over Jai Shri Ram and Modi Slogans, Raising Doubts About His Political Resilience
Play Icon0:34
Rahul Gandhi Loses His Cool Over Jai Shri Ram and Modi Slogans, Raising Doubts About His Political Resilience
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra expressed his happiness regarding the Ram Temple
Play Icon1:34
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra expressed his happiness regarding the Ram Temple
VHP President became emotional amid discussion on Pran Pratistha
Play Icon3:23
VHP President became emotional amid discussion on Pran Pratistha
PM Modi will worship Mahadev after Prana Pratishtha
Play Icon4:17
PM Modi will worship Mahadev after Prana Pratishtha
How Ayodhya looked before Prana Pratishtha?
Play Icon3:34
How Ayodhya looked before Prana Pratishtha?

