Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Janakpur celebrates Ram-Janaki's marriage

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
Preparations for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla to be held in Ayodhya on January 22 are going on at a fast pace. And on Zee News you are continuously watching the special preparations for Ayodhya. The pomp and show of Ram-Janaki marriage was seen from Ayodhya to Janakpur. 10 lakh devotees witnessed this marriage.

All Videos

PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Convoy gave way to an Ambulance during road show
Play Icon7:32
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Convoy gave way to an Ambulance during road show
Jammu & Kashmir: Forest Protection Force new weapon for Terrorism
Play Icon5:13
Jammu & Kashmir: Forest Protection Force new weapon for Terrorism
Parliament Security Breach Delhi to Rajasthan strings of conspiracy linked
Play Icon27:22
Parliament Security Breach Delhi to Rajasthan strings of conspiracy linked
Jammu and Kashmir Snowfall Update: Gulmarg turns winter wonderland amid snowfall
Play Icon7:59
Jammu and Kashmir Snowfall Update: Gulmarg turns winter wonderland amid snowfall
Parliament Security Breach: 'Very serious, we need to know who's behind this', says PM Modi
Play Icon10:1
Parliament Security Breach: 'Very serious, we need to know who's behind this', says PM Modi

