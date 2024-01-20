trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712030
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Know which puja will be held in Ayodhya tomorrow ahead of Pran Pratishtha?

Jan 20, 2024
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ayodhya is completely decorated for the Pran Pratishtha program to be held on 22 January. People from all over the country and abroad will come to the Pran Pratistha program. PM Modi is also on special rituals for 11 days. At the same time, there is great enthusiasm among the people regarding Ram temple. In this special report, see which puja will be held in Ram temple tomorrow?

