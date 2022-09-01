NewsVideos

Ayodhya’s Ram Temple themed Ganesh pandal set up in Surat, Gujarat

Two years after getting freedom form the Corona period, Ganesh festival is being celebrated with pomp across the country including Surat. Ayodhya's Ram Temple themed Ganesh pandal has been set up in Surat, as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on August 31 Amidst huge crowd of devotees the pandal was built like the Ram Temple of Ayodhya.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
