Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Ram Mandir Darshan Timings: To deal with the crowd, darshan timings in Ram temple have been extended. Now devotees will be able to have darshan from 7 am instead of 8 am. This decision has been taken in view of the huge number of devotees coming to visit Ram temple. Know darshan timings in detail in this report.

