Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: India became a manufacturing hub after Make in India

As India celebrates 75 years of independence, the Make in India initiative seeks to make India a manufacturing hub. It aims to provide an improved business environment for all sectors.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

As India celebrates 75 years of independence, the Make in India initiative seeks to make India a manufacturing hub. It aims to provide an improved business environment for all sectors.