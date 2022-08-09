NewsVideos

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: When India became a nuclear power

In 1974, India achieved a historic milestone by successfully conducting its first nuclear test in Pokhran, Rajasthan. The nuclear test, which made India the sixth country in the world to conduct one at the time, was codenamed Operation Smiling Buddha.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
