Azerbaijani Forces Strike Armenian-Controlled Karabakh, Risking Fresh War In Caucasus Region

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Azerbaijan launched a military operation against the Armenian-controlled Karabakh region. This operation is conducted in a bid to bring the breakaway region under Azerbaijan’s control by force. It will further spark fear of another war with its neighbouring Armenia in the volatile Caucasus region.
