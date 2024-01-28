trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714804
NewsVideos
videoDetails

B Praak..a big accident happened in Kalkaji temple.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us
Big news is coming, a big accident happened late night in Kalka Ji temple of Delhi. A stampede broke out when the stage collapsed during the Jagran and one person died. Let us tell you that a large number of people had come to the show of singer B Praak.

All Videos

BJP President Nadda will attend the swearing in of the new government in Bihar
Play Icon3:11
BJP President Nadda will attend the swearing in of the new government in Bihar
Rohini Acharya's statement amid Bihar political crisis
Play Icon0:43
Rohini Acharya's statement amid Bihar political crisis
Why does Nitish want to meet the Governor before swearing in?
Play Icon5:4
Why does Nitish want to meet the Governor before swearing in?
Nitish Kumar will meet the Governor today
Play Icon1:6
Nitish Kumar will meet the Governor today
Ways to get a job from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon3:8
Ways to get a job from Acharya Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

BJP President Nadda will attend the swearing in of the new government in Bihar
play icon3:11
BJP President Nadda will attend the swearing in of the new government in Bihar
Rohini Acharya's statement amid Bihar political crisis
play icon0:43
Rohini Acharya's statement amid Bihar political crisis
Why does Nitish want to meet the Governor before swearing in?
play icon5:4
Why does Nitish want to meet the Governor before swearing in?
Nitish Kumar will meet the Governor today
play icon1:6
Nitish Kumar will meet the Governor today
Ways to get a job from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:8
Ways to get a job from Acharya Shiromani Sachin