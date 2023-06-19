NewsVideos
Baat Address Ki: Preparation for Uchch in Uttarakhand, Dhami said to implement soon

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Preparations are going on to implement UCC soon in Uttarakhand, state CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that its draft has been prepared to talk to everyone, soon it will be implemented in the state.

