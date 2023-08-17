trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650236
Baat Paat Ki Live: Effects of rain in Himachal on Punjab

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
IAF's rescue operations in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra captured on camera. Over 220 citizens were successfully rescued today, concluding the Western Air Command's helicopter efforts. In the past 72 hours, more than 1000 citizens were saved from flood-hit regions. The Indian Air Force is prepared for additional operations as needed.

