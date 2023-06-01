NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: 11 people were injured in the bull attack... but the Bull Festival did not stop

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
The Bull Festival is going on in the Vankavelica area of ​​Peru. To see which people had gathered in large numbers. The bull got upset and attacked the people. 11 people have been injured in the bull attack. But, in spite of this this game did not stop.

