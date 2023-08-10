trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647440
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
PM Modi No Confidence Speech LIVE: A no-confidence motion was brought in the Parliament by the opposition to speak to PM Modi on the Manipur violence on 3 May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi retaliated selectively on every question of the opposition. The no-confidence motion of the opposition is auspicious for us. Politics has dominated the opposition. The public expressed disbelief on the opposition with full force. The opposition came to the house on the behest of a staunch corrupt friend. Even in 5 years, the opposition did not come prepared. Fielding was done by the opposition and fours and sixes were hit by the ruling party.

