Baat Pate Ki: 2024 is near...that's why the opposition is running a 'political train'?

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to PM Modi after the Balasore train accident in Odisha. Congress has asked 5 serious questions to PM Modi.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Be it a 'train' accident or a 'bridge' collapse... Politics Non Stop
Baat Pate Ki: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav wept bitterly remembering the dead
Deshhit: The station master will give account of 275 deaths! On whose instructions did the incident happen?
Big accident happened at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow
Deshhit: Tragic accident...will tighten the screws on the culprits
Trending Videos

