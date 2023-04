videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Atiq's henchmen threatened CM Yogi with death?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been threatened on Dial-112. After the murder of Atiq-Ashraf, CM Yogi is receiving death threats.