NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Baba Bageshwar tightens his 'waist'... Sanatan's flag will be hoisted in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
A statement by Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham has created an atmosphere of tension in the whole of Pakistan. Dhirendra Shastri from Gujarat clearly said that he will make Pakistan a Hindu nation as well.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: We have to protest, we have to go through everything!
36:51
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: We have to protest, we have to go through everything!
Taal Thok Ke: Parliament House is new... but politics is old!
53:2
Taal Thok Ke: Parliament House is new... but politics is old!
Deshhit: Parliament may be new or old...the ruckus will continue 'our'!
16:16
Deshhit: Parliament may be new or old...the ruckus will continue 'our'!
Saints of Adhanam Math handed over Sengol to PM Modi
9:36
Saints of Adhanam Math handed over Sengol to PM Modi
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson's big attack on Sonia Gandhi
8:16
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson's big attack on Sonia Gandhi

Trending Videos

36:51
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: We have to protest, we have to go through everything!
53:2
Taal Thok Ke: Parliament House is new... but politics is old!
16:16
Deshhit: Parliament may be new or old...the ruckus will continue 'our'!
9:36
Saints of Adhanam Math handed over Sengol to PM Modi
8:16
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson's big attack on Sonia Gandhi
Baat Pate Ki,bageshwar baba,Baba Bageshwar,Bageshwar Dham,baba bageshwar dham,baba bageshwar live,bageshwar dham sarkar,baba bageshwar bihar,bageshwar dham sarkar darbar,bageshwar dham ki katha,bageshwar baba in patna,baba bageshwar news,baba bageshwar divya darbar,bageshwar dham dekho,bageshwar baba divya darbar live,bageshwar dham live,bageshwar dham baba,bageshwar baba in gujarat,bageshwar dham divya darbar मध्य प्रदेश,bageshwar dham live katha,