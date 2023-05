videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Baba's police 'eliminate' the terror of 'Dujana'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

UP STF has killed notorious criminal Anil Dujana in Meerut. The video of the place where Anil Dujana's encounter took place has surfaced. The police have recovered a pistol and a large quantity of cartridges from the gangster.