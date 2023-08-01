trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643420
Baat Pate Ki: Big blow to Kejriwal! Will Amit Shah become the real Boss of Delhi?

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
The Delhi Service Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The bill has also been accepted in the House. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced it. Nityanand Rai said, I propose on behalf of Honorable Amit Shah ji that the Bill amending the Delhi National Capital Territory Administration Act 1991 be restored permitted to

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Accused Sachin Bishnoi Extradited To India From Azerbaijan's Baku
play icon1:37
Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Accused Sachin Bishnoi Extradited To India From Azerbaijan's Baku
Deshhit: There was a plan to kill 5000 people! The inside story of violence planning
play icon17:40
Deshhit: There was a plan to kill 5000 people! The inside story of violence planning
DNA: Cheating with customers in Maruti-Hyundai showroom
play icon18:11
DNA: Cheating with customers in Maruti-Hyundai showroom
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'BJP accused of breaking NCP..He was respected only by Pawar'
play icon9:9
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'BJP accused of breaking NCP..He was respected only by Pawar'
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anchor asked question on Modi-Pawar..NCP spokesperson burst out laughing
play icon9:56
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anchor asked question on Modi-Pawar..NCP spokesperson burst out laughing

