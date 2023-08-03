trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644333
Baat Pate Ki: Big update on Nuh Violence!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
So far 7 people have died in the violence in Haryana's Nuh. New evidence of the violence that took place on 31 July is coming to the fore. A shocking video of the attack on the temple in Nuh has come to the fore. People say that the miscreants hiding on the hills kept firing bullets targeting the people outside the temple for several hours. People hid behind vehicles to save their lives. Even the policemen saved their lives by hiding behind the vehicles. After about 4 hours the police team arrived and retaliated with AK47 rifles.

