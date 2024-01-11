trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708778
Baat Pate Ki: BJP's poster on Opposition refusing to attend Ram Mandir event

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Only a few days are left for the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. What the picture will be like on 22nd January will be known on the same day. But it is already beginning to be felt. The entire atmosphere looks blissful. With the commencement of flights at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, CISF personnel completely took over the responsibility of security. BJP hit out at the opposition leaders who have refused to attend the Ram temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, calling them “anti-Sanatana”.

