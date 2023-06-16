NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: On the last day of nomination for Panchayat elections, there was a fierce bombing in West Bengal, in this violence 4 people died and many people were injured. It is being told that many live bombs have been found in a house, where the bombs were found, it is near the TMC office.

