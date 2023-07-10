trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633704
Baat Pate Ki: Called outside the house, in front of the mother publicly the girl was adopted with a knife । Gurgaon Murder

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
A heart-wrenching case has come to light in Gurugram district of Haryana. Where a young man killed a 19-year-old girl by stabbing her. According to the information, both were engaged a few days ago but the girl's parents broke off the engagement. Due to which the young prince carried out this incident. In this incident, the girl Neha died on the spot. The deceased girl Neha and the accused youth Rajkumar were living in Molahera village. Basically both of them are residents of Budaun district of UP.
