Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3 has reached...the world has seen the beauty of India

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Latest Updates: Chandrayaan-3 has successfully entered the moon's orbit today. According to media reports, on August 4, two-thirds of the distance was covered by Chandrayaan-3. This mission has been executed from ISTRC Bengaluru.

