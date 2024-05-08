Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747841
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki : CM Yogi counter attacks Sonia Gandhi

Sonam|Updated: May 08, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Now after reservation, division has entered the elections. When former Congress President Sonia Gandhi accused BJP of breaking the society for political gains, UP CM Yogi hit back and held Congress responsible for the division of the country .

All Videos

Rajneeti: Who is Akash Anand?
Play Icon20:23
Rajneeti: Who is Akash Anand?
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over on Sam Pitroda Controversial Statement
Play Icon44:42
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over on Sam Pitroda Controversial Statement
Viral Video: Dolphin Spotted Off Mumbai Coast; Netizens Impressed
Play Icon00:44
Viral Video: Dolphin Spotted Off Mumbai Coast; Netizens Impressed
Will You Eat Cake With Eggshells? Vlogger's Cooking Experiment Goes Viral
Play Icon00:44
Will You Eat Cake With Eggshells? Vlogger's Cooking Experiment Goes Viral
Does Heera Mandi Exists In Real Life? Your Question Answered Here
Play Icon00:41
Does Heera Mandi Exists In Real Life? Your Question Answered Here

Trending Videos

Rajneeti: Who is Akash Anand?
play icon20:23
Rajneeti: Who is Akash Anand?
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over on Sam Pitroda Controversial Statement
play icon44:42
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over on Sam Pitroda Controversial Statement
Viral Video: Dolphin Spotted Off Mumbai Coast; Netizens Impressed
play icon0:44
Viral Video: Dolphin Spotted Off Mumbai Coast; Netizens Impressed
Will You Eat Cake With Eggshells? Vlogger's Cooking Experiment Goes Viral
play icon0:44
Will You Eat Cake With Eggshells? Vlogger's Cooking Experiment Goes Viral
Does Heera Mandi Exists In Real Life? Your Question Answered Here
play icon0:41
Does Heera Mandi Exists In Real Life? Your Question Answered Here