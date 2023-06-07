NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Conspiracy of Pakistan and Zakir ..Indiscriminate conversion of Hindu children

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
In India, Hindu children are being converted to Islam indiscriminately. Conversion is being done from Ghaziabad to Delhi through Online Gaming. Yesterday, a Maulvi named Abdul Rehman was also arrested in this case from Ghaziabad.

All Videos

One mistake of Mukhtar Ansari's shooter 'Jeeva'!
9:7
One mistake of Mukhtar Ansari's shooter 'Jeeva'!
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
3:13
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!
9:26
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!
Odisha Train Accident:
2:43
Odisha Train Accident: "He is my nephew but there are five more claimants who are saying it is their relative"

Trending Videos

9:7
One mistake of Mukhtar Ansari's shooter 'Jeeva'!
3:13
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
9:26
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!
2:43
Odisha Train Accident: "He is my nephew but there are five more claimants who are saying it is their relative"
Baat Pate Ki,religious conversion in india,Ghaziabad,religious conversions in india,religious conversion,Forced conversion,UP religious conversion,religious conversion row,religious conversion news,religious conversion case,religious conversion in ghaziabad,up bill on religious conversion,Religion conversion,Forced Religious conversion,ghaziabad religion conversion,Zee News,online gaming news ghaziabad,CM Yogi Adityanath,CM Yogi,Pakistan,Zakir Naik,