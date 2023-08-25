trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653647
Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
During the BRICS summit, China wanted to hold bilateral talks with India, but PM Modi said that respect for LAC is necessary for normal relations. Although informal talks took place between the two leaders
