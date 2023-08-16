trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649875
Baat Pate Ki: Flood-rain caused havoc in Himachal, biggest disaster in 75 years

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Himachal Pradesh is witnessing heavy devastation due to floods and rains. People have been facing huge difficulties in different parts of the state, this is the biggest devastation in the last 75 years. At the same time, due to landslides, people are afraid to spend the night in their homes.

