trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644819
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: High Alert in Himachal Pradesh...

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, rain from the sky created havoc. Due to heavy rains, three shops were destroyed after a landslide near the postal police station in Gaurikund, the main stop of the Kedarnath Yatra. Looking at the pictures that came during the day, it was felt that there was a huge devastation last night. The debris that fell from the mountain was seen spreading everywhere on the road due to which the Kedarnath Yatra also had to be stopped.

All Videos

Deshhit: India has taken the final decision on PoK!
play icon3:15
Deshhit: India has taken the final decision on PoK!
Deshhit: Shiva is the only truth in Gyanvapi! The wait will end in Varanasi
play icon21:10
Deshhit: Shiva is the only truth in Gyanvapi! The wait will end in Varanasi
Taal Thok Ke: 'Congress party has been doing the work of raising questions on the Supreme Court'
play icon9:43
Taal Thok Ke: 'Congress party has been doing the work of raising questions on the Supreme Court'
Deshhit: A decision from Delhi! Mountain of sorrows broken in Beijing-Islamabad
play icon2:16
Deshhit: A decision from Delhi! Mountain of sorrows broken in Beijing-Islamabad
Deshhit: Big deal with PM Modi's friend Israel, there was panic in China-Pakistan
play icon4:49
Deshhit: Big deal with PM Modi's friend Israel, there was panic in China-Pakistan

Trending Videos

Deshhit: India has taken the final decision on PoK!
play icon3:15
Deshhit: India has taken the final decision on PoK!
Deshhit: Shiva is the only truth in Gyanvapi! The wait will end in Varanasi
play icon21:10
Deshhit: Shiva is the only truth in Gyanvapi! The wait will end in Varanasi
Taal Thok Ke: 'Congress party has been doing the work of raising questions on the Supreme Court'
play icon9:43
Taal Thok Ke: 'Congress party has been doing the work of raising questions on the Supreme Court'
Deshhit: A decision from Delhi! Mountain of sorrows broken in Beijing-Islamabad
play icon2:16
Deshhit: A decision from Delhi! Mountain of sorrows broken in Beijing-Islamabad
Deshhit: Big deal with PM Modi's friend Israel, there was panic in China-Pakistan
play icon4:49
Deshhit: Big deal with PM Modi's friend Israel, there was panic in China-Pakistan
gaurikund landslide,Landslide,Uttarakhand landslide,landslide in gaurikund,Gaurikund,Rudraprayag landslide,major landslide in gaurikund,major landslide in kedarnath gaurikund,landslide video,landslide in gaurikund live,landslide in rudraprayag,Landslides in Uttarakhand,landslide in Uttarakhand,kedarnath landslide,gaurikund news,landslide in kedarnath,landslide in kedarnath news,landslide in uttarakhand today,landslide kedarnath,gaurikund heavy rain,