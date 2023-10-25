trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680002
Baat Pate Ki: IDF releases Hamas Terrorist Audio

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
On October 7, Israel presented to the world some evidence of the brutality of Hamas. Among these evidences is a mobile call recording of a Hamas terrorist, which he made to his home during the attack on the kibbutz. During this mobile call, the Hamas terrorist called his parents and told them how he brutally murdered 10 innocent people.
