Baat Pate Ki: In the election campaign of Karnataka, CM Himanta taunts Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

During the Karnataka election campaign, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi. He said that first tell who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi.