Baat Pate Ki: India will create history after Russia-China and USA, how will Chandrayaan-3 land on the moon?

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
The country has once again taken steps to create history. India has achieved success in its first phase. Actually India has successfully launched Chandrayaan-3. Along with this, if this India is successful in successfully landing its Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, then India will become the fourth country in the world after America, Russia and China to do so. According to ISRO, on August 23, Chandrayaan-3 will land on the moon. On this occasion, PM Modi congratulated the scientists through a tweet. This mission is the first mission on the Moon's South Pole.
