Baat Pate Ki: Indian Army Gets AK-203 Rifles

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 10:58 PM IST

Indian soldiers have now got a weapon which can tear apart the enemy's chest in the blink of an eye. The name of this weapon is AK 203. AK 203 is being given to the soldiers deployed from LAC to LOC. This rifle is a Made in India version of Russian technology.