Baat Pate Ki: 'Jagannath' Rath Yatra begins in Puri, God's ride on 3 chariots

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: The Jagannath Rath Yatra has started from Puri in Odisha, first the chariot of Lord Balabhadra left, there are a total of three chariots in this Rath Yatra. This Rath Yatra will end on 1 July.

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mukesh Khanna said – These people should die by drowning in water
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mukesh Khanna said – These people should die by drowning in water
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 20, 2023
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 20, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Supreme Court's comment on West Bengal Violence - Elections cannot be held with violence
Baat Pate Ki: Supreme Court's comment on West Bengal Violence - Elections cannot be held with violence
Indian High Commission In London Hosts Yoga Session Ahead Of International Yoga Day
Indian High Commission In London Hosts Yoga Session Ahead Of International Yoga Day
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi will stop just 3 minutes away from the White House
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi will stop just 3 minutes away from the White House

