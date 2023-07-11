trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634200
Baat Pate Ki: 'Kaal' rains in hilly areas, Manali Chandigarh Highway closed । Himachal Weather

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
In Himachal, it is raining like a storm. Orange alert has been issued in 6 districts of Himachal. The Manali-Chadigarh highway has also been closed. The bridge of Manikaran Sahib in Kullu has also been washed away. At the same time, the news of landslide is also coming in different parts of Himachal.
