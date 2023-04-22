NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Mamta Banerjee's threat to CM Yogi on Eid

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Mamta Banerjee has threatened Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Eid. Mamta said that if we come together then your chair will fall. Knock it, knock it, it will go away.

