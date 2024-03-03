trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727141
Baat Pate Ki: New date for agitating farmers has arrived

|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
The farmers, who have been standing outside Delhi for the last 3 weeks, once again challenged the government today. To further increase the movement, farmers have announced a new date. And in front of the media, farmer organizations informed about their two upcoming big programs. The first date is 6th March, on this day an appeal was made to all the farmer organizations to come to Delhi peacefully. After reaching the capital, everyone has made a plan to meet. The second date is March 10, on this day Rail Roko movement will be carried out from 12 noon to 4 pm. While giving information about their programs, the farmer leaders made it clear that their intention to march to Delhi still remains intact.

