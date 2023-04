videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: New video of Shaista Parveen's surfaces

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

Mafia Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen remains a headache for the UP police. The search for Lady Don is going on in 3 states. So now a new video of Shaista has come to the fore, in which she was seen without a burqa in a function. It is being told that this video is before the Umeshpal murder case.