BAAT PATE KI: No-confidence vote will be Modi's 'last blow'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah's two hours and 13 minutes long response to the no-confidence motion debate broke a 58-year-old record for being the longest speech ever made in the parliament. In his speech, Amit Shah spoke about the Centre's achievements, slammed the Opposition, and addressed the ongoing violence in Manipur.

