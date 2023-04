videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Padma Shri Awardee Shah Rashid Ahmed Qadri Praised BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

Padma Shri awardee Shah Rashid Ahmed Qadri told Prime Minister Modi that he used to think that the BJP government would never give him this honour. Shah further said that he has been trying for the last 10 years to get this honour.