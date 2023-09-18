trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664161
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Parliament Special Session Updates: Congress has made a double attack on PM Modi, Congress leader Adhirranjan Choudhary accused BJP of dictatorship without naming him. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge targeted through poetry, he said that if you want to change then change the situation, what happens by changing the name.
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
play icon9:42
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
Taal Thok Ke: Modi is also a 'fan' of Nehru?
play icon42:25
Taal Thok Ke: Modi is also a 'fan' of Nehru?
Deshhit: Modi government will give this gift to the MPs coming to the new Parliament tomorrow
play icon18:45
Deshhit: Modi government will give this gift to the MPs coming to the new Parliament tomorrow
Kejriwal gave a big guarantee before the elections!
play icon4:15
Kejriwal gave a big guarantee before the elections!
PM Modi Speech: Modi remembers Nehru!
play icon5:44
PM Modi Speech: Modi remembers Nehru!

