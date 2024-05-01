Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi likely to hold roadshow in Ayodhya

Sonam|Updated: May 01, 2024, 02:24 AM IST
The issue of Ram Mandir has always been on the agenda of BJP. In this series, before the third phase of voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi is going to Ayodhya on May 5 where he will hold a roadshow.

